VJ Siddhu to debut with 'Dayangaram' teaser for Pongal 2027
Entertainment
YouTube favorite VJ Siddhu is stepping into filmmaking with Dayangaram, set to release during Pongal 2027.
The newly dropped teaser gives off major college vibes, promising lots of comedy and friendship, all backed by a lively score from Siddhu Kumar.
VJ Siddhu directs and leads cast
The film stars Natty Nataraj, Harshath Khan, and Mallesh Kannan, and even features members of Siddhu's YouTube crew.
Siddhu isn't just directing; he's also the lead actor, making this a big leap from his viral video days to the big screen.
If you're into campus stories with humor and heart, this one's worth keeping an eye on!