'Vladimir': Netflix's dark comedy series gets release date
Entertainment
Netflix's new limited series Vladimir, starring Rachel Weisz, is dropping all eight episodes on March 5, 2026.
The show dives into the messy obsession of a professor with her intriguing new colleague, blending dark comedy and psychological twists.
Cast and crew of the show
Weisz leads as "M," joined by Leo Woodall as the mysterious Vladimir, plus John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, and Jessica Henwick.
Adapted from Julia May Jonas's novel, the series explores how admiration can spiral out of control and shake up academic life—expect plenty of ethical dilemmas and thought-provoking drama along the way.