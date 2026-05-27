Vodianova pregnant with 6th child on Vogue France cover
Entertainment
Natalia Vodianova just revealed she is pregnant with her sixth child, showing off her baby bump on the cover of Vogue France.
At 44, this will be her third child with husband Antoine Arnault, while she also has three kids from her previous marriage.
Arnault says Vodianova has 'something undefinable'
Vodianova shared the news earlier this year with Vogue France, leading to her being picked as its summer cover star.
She and Arnault first met during a Louis Vuitton campaign in 2008 and got engaged in January 2020.
Arnault calls their relationship a "superb roller coaster ride," and says Vodianova has "something undefinable."