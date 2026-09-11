'Vrushakarma' from Dandu starring Chaitanya due worldwide December 4, 2026

Get ready for Vrushakarma, a mythological thriller starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Karthik Dandu, dropping worldwide on December 4, 2026.

After nearly two years in production, the film promises an epic adventure packed with supernatural twists.

Chaitanya announced the date on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "A mythic spectacle unfolds #VrushaKarma on 04.12.26."