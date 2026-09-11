'Vrushakarma' from Dandu starring Chaitanya due worldwide December 4, 2026
Get ready for Vrushakarma, a mythological thriller starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Karthik Dandu, dropping worldwide on December 4, 2026.
After nearly two years in production, the film promises an epic adventure packed with supernatural twists.
Chaitanya announced the date on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "A mythic spectacle unfolds #VrushaKarma on 04.12.26."
Teaser portrays Chaitanya as warrior 'Vrushakarma'
The teaser hints at a dark, treasure-hunting journey where a powerful evil is rising and Chaitanya's character, chosen as Vrushakarma, must step up as a warrior.
Meenakshi Chowdhury, the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya, joins the cast, while Sparsh Srivastava plays an antagonist linked to mysterious forces.
With haunting visuals and music by Ajaneesh Loknath, this one looks like a must-watch for fans of mythological adventures.