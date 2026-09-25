'The Vvaan' registers solid advance figures; targets ₹7cr opening
What's the story
The new Hindi film, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹10.1 crore in advance bookings across seven show dates, which comes to ₹6.57 crore without block seats. Of this, it has earned ₹3.63 crore solely for its opening day (Friday). The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.
Booking breakdown
Top regions for advance bookings
The film's advance bookings for the first day were made through 7,005 shows by selling around 1.65 lakh tickets, per Sacnilk.
The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top region with a gross of ₹63.73L, followed by Maharashtra at ₹52.37L and Uttar Pradesh at ₹36.95L.
Timing analysis
Highest occupancy in afternoon shows
The afternoon shows for The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest saw the highest occupancy at 12% across 1,905 shows.
Evening shows also had a similar occupancy rate with 1,313 shows, while morning and night shows were comparatively slower at 11% and 10%.
According to Pinkvilla, this trend suggests an opening India net of around ₹7 crore.