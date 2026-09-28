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Home / News / Entertainment News / Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' is steady; nears ₹40cr in India
Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' is steady; nears ₹40cr in India
'Vvaan' was released on Friday

Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' is steady; nears ₹40cr in India

By Isha Sharma
Sep 28, 2026
10:10 am
What's the story

Despite mixed to negative reviews, Sidharth Malhotra's latest release Vvaan has emerged as a box office success. The film, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, has earned ₹39.65cr gross and ₹33.25cr net in India so far, per Sacnilk. This marks Malhotra's third-biggest opening weekend ever and his highest in 11 years since Brothers (2015).

Box office performance

'Vvaan' sees significant growth over weekend

On its first Sunday, Vvaan raked in ₹14cr from 7,135 screens, a 24.4% increase from Saturday's earnings of ₹11.25cr from 6,887 screens.

This was an improvement over its opening day collection of ₹8cr from 6,746 screens.

The film has managed to hold its ground despite competition from other releases like Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh and Gurmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie.

Film's theme

Over 90% of global earnings from Indian box office

Vvaan, a folk horror film set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja rituals, has seen over 90% of its global earnings (₹43.15cr) coming from the Indian box office.

The film has been particularly successful in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Arunabh Kumar's The Viral Fever, it also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Sunil Grover.

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Record-breaking performance

Malhotra's highest opening weekend in 11 years

With Vvaan, Malhotra has broken his 11-year-old record for the highest opening weekend at the domestic box office.

The film's earnings of ₹33.25cr have surpassed his debut film Student of the Year (2012), which earned ₹30cr.

Vvaan now ranks as Malhotra's third biggest opener, behind Karan Malhotra's Brothers (₹52cr) and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain (₹50.65cr).

It has also exceeded the lifetime earnings of Jabariya Jodi and Aiyaary.

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