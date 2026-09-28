Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' is steady; nears ₹40cr in India
What's the story
Despite mixed to negative reviews, Sidharth Malhotra's latest release Vvaan has emerged as a box office success. The film, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, has earned ₹39.65cr gross and ₹33.25cr net in India so far, per Sacnilk. This marks Malhotra's third-biggest opening weekend ever and his highest in 11 years since Brothers (2015).
Box office performance
'Vvaan' sees significant growth over weekend
On its first Sunday, Vvaan raked in ₹14cr from 7,135 screens, a 24.4% increase from Saturday's earnings of ₹11.25cr from 6,887 screens.
This was an improvement over its opening day collection of ₹8cr from 6,746 screens.
The film has managed to hold its ground despite competition from other releases like Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh and Gurmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie.
Film's theme
Over 90% of global earnings from Indian box office
Vvaan, a folk horror film set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja rituals, has seen over 90% of its global earnings (₹43.15cr) coming from the Indian box office.
The film has been particularly successful in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Arunabh Kumar's The Viral Fever, it also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Sunil Grover.
Record-breaking performance
Malhotra's highest opening weekend in 11 years
With Vvaan, Malhotra has broken his 11-year-old record for the highest opening weekend at the domestic box office.
The film's earnings of ₹33.25cr have surpassed his debut film Student of the Year (2012), which earned ₹30cr.
Vvaan now ranks as Malhotra's third biggest opener, behind Karan Malhotra's Brothers (₹52cr) and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain (₹50.65cr).
It has also exceeded the lifetime earnings of Jabariya Jodi and Aiyaary.