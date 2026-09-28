Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' is steady; nears ₹40cr in India

On its first Sunday, Vvaan raked in ₹14cr from 7,135 screens, a 24.4% increase from Saturday's earnings of ₹11.25cr from 6,887 screens.

This was an improvement over its opening day collection of ₹8cr from 6,746 screens.

The film has managed to hold its ground despite competition from other releases like Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh and Gurmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie.