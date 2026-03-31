Wade sues Swift over similarity to 'Confessions of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift is being sued in California by performer Maren Wade, who says Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is too close to her own trademarked Confessions of a Showgirl.
Wade, who began building her brand in 2014 through a column titled Confessions of a Showgirl and whose trademark covers live stage performances and theatrical productions, wants damages and for Swift to stop using the title.
She argues fans could get confused and her brand might take a hit.
USPTO rejected Swift's trademark bid
Swift also tried to trademark her album title but was turned down by the US Patent and Trademark Office because it's similar to Wade's.
Now, Swift can either settle with Wade or fight it out in court.
The case highlights how tricky it can be for artists to protect their work, and whatever happens could set the tone for future music industry disputes.