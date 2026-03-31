Wade sues Swift over similarity to 'Confessions of a Showgirl' Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Taylor Swift is being sued in California by performer Maren Wade, who says Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is too close to her own trademarked Confessions of a Showgirl.

Wade, who began building her brand in 2014 through a column titled Confessions of a Showgirl and whose trademark covers live stage performances and theatrical productions, wants damages and for Swift to stop using the title.

She argues fans could get confused and her brand might take a hit.