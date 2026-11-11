Wagh in rose-gold sharara during 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' promotions

Sharvari Wagh, appearing on Indian Idol for Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions, showed up in a rose-gold sharara set that mixed classic and modern vibes.

Her sleeveless high-neck kurta had detailed gold floral embroidery and a corset-style back, paired with voluminous, flared sharara-style bottoms featuring alternating panels of soft champagne and dusty rose, and a sheer dupatta, making her look both fresh and timeless.