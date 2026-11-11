Wagh in rose-gold sharara during 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' promotions
Sharvari Wagh, appearing on Indian Idol for Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions, showed up in a rose-gold sharara set that mixed classic and modern vibes.
Her sleeveless high-neck kurta had detailed gold floral embroidery and a corset-style back, paired with voluminous, flared sharara-style bottoms featuring alternating panels of soft champagne and dusty rose, and a sheer dupatta, making her look both fresh and timeless.
Wagh wears antique gold jewelry
She finished the outfit with antique gold jewelry: a bold choker, jhumkas, ear cuffs, and stacked bangles for extra flair.
Soft waves in her hair and warm-toned makeup tied everything together, highlighting her love for traditional style with a cool twist.