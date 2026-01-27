Waheeda Rehman responds to AR Rahman's Bollywood bias claims

Waheeda Rehman has weighed in after AR Rahman spoke up about feeling sidelined in Bollywood. Her advice? "Apni shaanti se raho, yeh mulk hai humaara, bas khush raho" (live in peace, this is our country, just stay happy). This comes right after Rahman raised concerns about possible bias and changing power dynamics affecting his work in Hindi films.

What's the story? Recently, Rahman told BBC Asian Network he felt a shift away from creative people and hinted at communal bias limiting his Hindi film projects.

He mentioned hearing rumors that music companies were choosing others over him.

Still, he later clarified online that India inspires him and his goal is always to uplift through music.

How did Rehman respond? Rehman kept things calm and didn't get into the controversy, saying she doesn't dig too deep into these issues.

She explained that ups and downs are normal in every industry—sometimes people just want someone new as time goes on.