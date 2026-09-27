Wahi denies 'Bigg Boss 20' wild card entry rumors

Karan Wahi has cleared the air about rumors linking him to Bigg Boss 20 as a wild card entry.

It all started when he posted a UNO wild card on social media, sparking theories that he might join the show, possibly because his ex, Uditi Singh, is already in the house.

But Karan explained in an Instagram Q and A that his post was just about playing UNO and had nothing to do with Bigg Boss.