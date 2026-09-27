Wahi denies 'Bigg Boss 20' wild card entry rumors
Entertainment
Karan Wahi has cleared the air about rumors linking him to Bigg Boss 20 as a wild card entry.
It all started when he posted a UNO wild card on social media, sparking theories that he might join the show, possibly because his ex, Uditi Singh, is already in the house.
But Karan explained in an Instagram Q and A that his post was just about playing UNO and had nothing to do with Bigg Boss.
Singh says she has moved on
Karan asked fans not to overthink his posts, saying, "I am not coming in Bigg Boss, at least not this year."
Uditi Singh also addressed the buzz and made it clear she's focused on her own game: "Maine move onkab ka kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on."
She added that even if Karan did join, she'd treat him like any other contestant.