'Waiting Hai' teaser on Prime Video reveals ticketing scam plot
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the teaser for Waiting Hai, featuring Mirzapur stars Divyenndu and Harshita Gaur as a married couple.
The story kicks off with Sugam Mishra (Divyenndu), a new Railway Police officer, stumbling into a nationwide ticketing scam that's messing with passengers stuck on waiting lists.
'Waiting Hai' Vidwans directs mystery comedy
Directed by National Award winner Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai blends humor and mystery as Sugam digs deeper into how agents are gaming the system.
The cast includes Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, and Bhuvan Arora, whose hacker character promises some sharp battles of wits.
Harshita Gaur says their longtime chemistry adds extra spark to the show.
Catch it soon on Prime Video or MX Player's Android app.