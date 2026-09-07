'Waiting Hai' teaser on Prime Video reveals ticketing scam plot

Directed by National Award winner Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai blends humor and mystery as Sugam digs deeper into how agents are gaming the system.

The cast includes Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, and Bhuvan Arora, whose hacker character promises some sharp battles of wits.

Harshita Gaur says their longtime chemistry adds extra spark to the show.

Catch it soon on Prime Video or MX Player's Android app.