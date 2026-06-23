Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun' trailer shows Ortega as Klara
Entertainment
Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun just dropped its first trailer, giving us a peek at Jenna Ortega as Klara, a robot designed to be a companion in a future where humans buy AI friends.
The story kicks off as Klara meets Josie (Mia Tharia), who's eager to bring her home, though her mom (Amy Adams) isn't so sure.
Buscemi joins 'Klara and the Sun'
Klara is an outdated robot with childlike curiosity, hoping to find a family of her own.
Natasha Lyonne pops up as a shopkeeper rooting for Klara's happiness. Fans of the original novel are already buzzing about the film's emotional vibe.
Waititi co-wrote the screenplay with Dahvi Waller, and Steve Buscemi joins the cast.
The movie hits theaters worldwide on October 23, 2026.