Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun' trailer shows Ortega as Klara

Buscemi joins 'Klara and the Sun'

Klara is an outdated robot with childlike curiosity, hoping to find a family of her own.

Natasha Lyonne pops up as a shopkeeper rooting for Klara's happiness. Fans of the original novel are already buzzing about the film's emotional vibe.

Waititi co-wrote the screenplay with Dahvi Waller, and Steve Buscemi joins the cast.

The movie hits theaters worldwide on October 23, 2026.