Walker bringing 6-city 'World of Walker Season 2' India tour
Entertainment
Get ready, Alan Walker fans: he's bringing his World of Walker Season 2: Legend of Atlantis tour to six Indian cities from March 19-28, 2027.
Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR are all on the list.
Tickets drop on the District app starting November 19, 2026, at 1pm IST.
Walker lists India venues
The tour kicks off in Hyderabad and travels through Bengaluru (District Arena at Terraform), Kolkata (Aquatica Grounds), Mumbai (NESCO Hall 6), Pune (Mahalaxmi Lawns), wrapping up at Leisure Valley in Delhi NCR.
Walker's love for his Indian fans goes way back: his previous India tour saw him perform across 13 cities for more than 200,000 fans!