Wang from 'American Born Chinese' to play Iceman in 'X-Men'
Entertainment
Ben Wang (from American Born Chinese) will play Iceman in the upcoming X-Men movie, announced today.
Iceman's one of the original X-Men, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (if you remember, Shawn Ashmore played him before).
This fresh casting feels like a big step for both Wang and longtime fans.
Abbott and Driver join 'X-Men' cast
The film also brings in Christopher Abbott as Professor X and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, with Jake Schreier directing and Kevin Feige producing.
Set to hit theaters in 2028, this film follows Disney's 2019 purchase of Fox, which finally brought the film rights to the mutant franchise under Marvel Studios.
Looks like Marvel is ready to keep the X-Men legacy going strong!