Want to play this real-life hero: 'Stree' actor Aparshakti
Aparshakti Khurana, known for films like Dangal and Stree, says he's really interested in playing legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh on screen.
"Biopics are something that intrigue me deeply," he shared, adding that stories of sportspeople and musicians bring out his best.
Khurana on his decade-long journey
Khurana has spent a decade exploring all sorts of roles: from his big break in Dangal to wrapping up a Tamil film and now shooting his first action movie.
He feels grateful for the variety, saying he's "very satisfied as an artist" who gets to try new things.
Why Singh is the perfect role for Khurana
Fauja Singh started running at 89 and finished a marathon at 100. Talk about inspiration!
His journey of grit and late-blooming success is exactly the kind of story Khurana wants to bring alive for audiences who love real-life heroes.