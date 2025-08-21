'War 2' box office: YRF to pay producer Naga Vamsi
War 2, the big-budget action thriller from Yash Raj Films's spy universe, hasn't lived up to the buzz in Telugu states.
Even with heavyweights like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR leading the cast and direction by Ayan Mukerji, the film's Telugu version struggled at the box office.
Producer Naga Vamsi bought the rights for ₹80 crore, but with just about ₹60 crore earned in six days (against a massive ₹325 crore budget), expectations weren't met.
YRF will pay out ₹22 crore
The film opened strong but quickly lost momentum.
To help offset losses for Vamsi, YRF has reportedly agreed to pay out ₹22 crore—this will be distributed across key Telugu regions (Nizam, Andhra, Ceded).
'Mass Jathara' postponed to accommodate 'War 2'
Naga Vamsi has decided to postpone his next project Mass Jathara (starring Ravi Teja), which was set for an August 27 release.
The new release date is expected to be announced soon.