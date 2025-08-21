'War 2' box office: YRF to pay producer Naga Vamsi Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

War 2, the big-budget action thriller from Yash Raj Films's spy universe, hasn't lived up to the buzz in Telugu states.

Even with heavyweights like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR leading the cast and direction by Ayan Mukerji, the film's Telugu version struggled at the box office.

Producer Naga Vamsi bought the rights for ₹80 crore, but with just about ₹60 crore earned in six days (against a massive ₹325 crore budget), expectations weren't met.