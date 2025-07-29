'War 2' reunites 'Kesariya' team of Pritam, Arijit, Amitabh

'War 2'—the highly anticipated sequel to the Hrithik Roshan-starrer

The movie follows Agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who's now gone rogue, with Agent Vikram (Jr. NTR) trying to stop him.

Dropping in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil as part of YRF's Spy Universe, "War 2" promises intense action and drama—the trailer's showdown between Roshan and NTR has only made fans more excited.