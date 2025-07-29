Next Article
'War 2' reunites 'Kesariya' team of Pritam, Arijit, Amitabh
"War 2" is reuniting the dream team behind "Kesariya"—composer Pritam, singer Arijit Singh, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya—for its big romantic song.
Their comeback has fans buzzing online, adding to the hype as the film gears up for its August 14, 2025 release.
'War 2'—the highly anticipated sequel to the Hrithik Roshan-starrer
The movie follows Agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who's now gone rogue, with Agent Vikram (Jr. NTR) trying to stop him.
Dropping in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil as part of YRF's Spy Universe, "War 2" promises intense action and drama—the trailer's showdown between Roshan and NTR has only made fans more excited.