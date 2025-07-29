Next Article
Priya Sachdev becomes director at Sona Comstar, shares update
Priya Sachdev, widow of Sunjay Kapur, is now a non-executive director at Sona Comstar—the company her late husband once led.
She shared the update on Instagram, even changing her handle to Priya Sunjay Kapur, reflecting her new position.
Priya steps into new chapter amid ongoing legal battles
After Sunjay's sudden death during a polo match in England, things have been tense within the family.
His mother, Rani Kapur, has accused others (possibly including Priya) of pressuring her into signing estate documents.
Meanwhile, Priya—who married Sunjay in 2017 and has experience in modeling and business—steps into this new chapter as legal battles continue behind the scenes.