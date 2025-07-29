Priya Sachdev becomes director at Sona Comstar, shares update

Priya steps into new chapter amid ongoing legal battles

After Sunjay's sudden death during a polo match in England, things have been tense within the family.

His mother, Rani Kapur, has accused others (possibly including Priya) of pressuring her into signing estate documents.

Meanwhile, Priya—who married Sunjay in 2017 and has experience in modeling and business—steps into this new chapter as legal battles continue behind the scenes.