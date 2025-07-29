'Action Hero Biju 2': Nivin Pauly accuses producer of forgery Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Things have gotten messy behind the scenes of "Action Hero Biju 2." Actor and co-producer Nivin Pauly has accused producer P.S. Shamnas of forging his signature to register the film under Shamnas's company without permission.

Kerala Police have filed an FIR, pointing to a co-production agreement signed by Pauly, director Abrid Shine, and Shamnas in 2023.