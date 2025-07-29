Next Article
'Action Hero Biju 2': Nivin Pauly accuses producer of forgery
Things have gotten messy behind the scenes of "Action Hero Biju 2." Actor and co-producer Nivin Pauly has accused producer P.S. Shamnas of forging his signature to register the film under Shamnas's company without permission.
Kerala Police have filed an FIR, pointing to a co-production agreement signed by Pauly, director Abrid Shine, and Shamnas in 2023.
Producer claims he invested ₹1.9cr, was promised partnership
Shamnas now faces forgery charges but says he's also been wronged—claiming he put in ₹1.9 crore after being promised a partnership, only to discover Pauly and Shine allegedly sold overseas rights behind his back.
Police are investigating both complaints.
