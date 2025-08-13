'War 2' vs 'Coolie': Why Bengaluru is perfect battleground

War 2's Hrithik-Jr NTR combo vs Rajinikanth's pan-India appeal

Bengaluru stands out because of its mix of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking fans.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi expects strong turnout across all groups, while trade analyst Atul Mohan calls the city a "neutral venue" that'll show how these films perform beyond their home states.

With Rajinikanth's star power and War 2's action buzz, expect packed theaters all around!