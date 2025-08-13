Next Article
'War 2' vs 'Coolie': Why Bengaluru is perfect battleground
Bengaluru is bracing for a major movie showdown on August 14, as War 2 and Coolie hit theaters the same day.
War 2 brings Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together, while Coolie marks Rajinikanth's much-awaited return.
With both films carrying huge hype, the city's diverse crowd makes it the perfect battleground.
War 2's Hrithik-Jr NTR combo vs Rajinikanth's pan-India appeal
Bengaluru stands out because of its mix of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking fans.
Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi expects strong turnout across all groups, while trade analyst Atul Mohan calls the city a "neutral venue" that'll show how these films perform beyond their home states.
With Rajinikanth's star power and War 2's action buzz, expect packed theaters all around!