Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount to merge as Skydance
Entertainment
Big news in Hollywood: Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount say they are officially joining forces next week under a new name: Skydance.
CEO David Ellison says the move is about blending the best of both studios, while still letting each keep its unique vibe.
"We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one," he shared.
Skydance plans 35 films next year
Skydance isn't wasting any time: they're planning to drop 35 movies in the next year alone, aiming for bigger and bolder stories.
Ellison says this merger is all about fresh ideas and more creative freedom: "Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling."
The goal? Bring together their strengths for an even more exciting future in film.