Warner Bros. is making new 'LOTR' film: Details here

This is what the film will be about

Set 14 years after Frodo's death, the film follows Sam, Merry, and Pippin as they revisit their old adventures.

Meanwhile, Sam's daughter Elanor stumbles on a secret that could have changed everything in the War of the Ring.

Colbert, a long-time Tolkien enthusiast who made a cameo in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, is collaborating with screenwriter Philippa Boyens and has consulted filmmaker Peter Jackson to keep things true to classic LOTR vibes.