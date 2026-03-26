Warner Bros. is making new 'LOTR' film: Details here
Big news for Middle-earth fans: Warner Bros. just announced The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past, which is currently in development.
This time, Stephen Colbert and his son Peter McGee are leading the project's creative development, diving into fresh stories from Tolkien's world that haven't made it to screen before.
This is what the film will be about
Set 14 years after Frodo's death, the film follows Sam, Merry, and Pippin as they revisit their old adventures.
Meanwhile, Sam's daughter Elanor stumbles on a secret that could have changed everything in the War of the Ring.
Colbert, a long-time Tolkien enthusiast who made a cameo in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, is collaborating with screenwriter Philippa Boyens and has consulted filmmaker Peter Jackson to keep things true to classic LOTR vibes.