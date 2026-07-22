Warner Bros. unveils 'The End of Oak Street' dinosaur trailer
Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer for The End of Oak Street, a new sci-fi survival thriller set in the early 1980s.
Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor play parents who, along with their kids, suddenly find themselves in a world full of dinosaurs after a mysterious cosmic glitch.
The trailer teases plenty of suspense as the family tries to stick together and outsmart some seriously hungry prehistoric creatures.
Mitchell directs Giacchino scores Aug 14
Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.
J.J. Abrams calls it "a people movie with monsters," promising both thrills and heart.
With Michael Gioulakis on visuals and music by Michael Giacchino, expect a cool retro vibe mixing sci-fi, horror, and mystery.
It hits theaters August 14, 2026: definitely one for your summer watchlist!