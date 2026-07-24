Warrier, Mammootty, Salmaan, Thomas at Jantar Mantar over NEET leak
Entertainment
Malayalam actors Manju Warrier, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Tovino Thomas are standing with students protesting the alleged NEET exam paper leak at Jantar Mantar.
Warrier shared that "humanity should prevail over politics," and stressed that young people deserve answers and real dialogue about their future.
Mammootty, Thomas urge accountability and respect
Mammootty wrote that "the youth are the true treasure of our nation," while Tovino Thomas spoke out against using force on peaceful protests, saying, "The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy."
The actors' united voices are pushing for accountability in education and respect for student concerns.