Warsi plays 2 characters in 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' August 28
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi is taking on two characters for the first time in Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a dark comedy crime thriller hitting theaters August 28, 2026.
The story mixes suspense and humor, centering on mistaken identities and fraud.
Shaikh as Yojana, Raaz as Vinayak
Warsi plays Jeevan, an everyday guy in debt, and Bheema, his dangerous lookalike.
Sanjeeda Shaikh stars as his sharp-witted wife Yojana, with Vijay Raaz as the secretive Vinayak.
Director Abhishek Dogra describes the film as a "labor of love," made with patience and emotion, hoping viewers celebrate the film with the same love with which it was created.