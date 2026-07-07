Warsi says 'Kalki 2898 AD' trolling made him more careful
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi, known for his comic timing, says he's become much more careful with humor after getting trolled in 2024 for calling Prabhas a "joker" in Kalki 2898 AD.
The backlash grew when actor Nani joked that it was the most attention Warsi had ever received.
Now, Warsi's reflecting on how easy it is for jokes to be misunderstood online.
Warsi avoids comments and offensive comedy
Warsi shared that if he doesn't know someone personally, he avoids making comments about them.
He feels humor today gets picked apart way more than before, pointing out that even harmless jokes from his Munna Bhai MBBS days would likely be overanalyzed now.
He also chooses to steer clear of derogatory or sexual comedy out of respect for people's sensitivities.