Warsi sells Lokhandwala shop for ₹6.25cr, 2012 purchase over ₹2.12cr Entertainment Jul 13, 2026

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi just sold his Lokhandwala, Andheri West commercial space for ₹6.25 crore, a huge jump from the over ₹2.12 crore he paid back in 2012.

The deal was sealed on July 1, 2026, with buyer Umang Rajkumar Budhraja picking up the keys and paying ₹37.5 lakh in stamp duty.