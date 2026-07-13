Warsi sells Lokhandwala shop for ₹6.25cr, 2012 purchase over ₹2.12cr
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi just sold his Lokhandwala, Andheri West commercial space for ₹6.25 crore, a huge jump from the over ₹2.12 crore he paid back in 2012.
The deal was sealed on July 1, 2026, with buyer Umang Rajkumar Budhraja picking up the keys and paying ₹37.5 lakh in stamp duty.
Warsi shop fetches ₹91,400 per sqft
Warsi's ground-floor shop is 684 square feet (about 64 square meters), which means it sold at roughly ₹91,400 per square foot, a clear sign of how hot Mumbai's real estate market has become.