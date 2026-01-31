'Was almost convinced': Aishwarya Rajesh on photographer's sleazy advance Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

Tamil actor Aishwarya Rajesh recently shared on a podcast how, early in her career, a photographer tried to pressure her into undressing for photos.

"I was very young and had gone with my brother. The photographer asked him to sit outside, took me inside, handed me lingerie, and said, 'I want to see your body,'" she recalled.