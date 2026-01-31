'Was almost convinced': Aishwarya Rajesh on photographer's sleazy advance
Tamil actor Aishwarya Rajesh recently shared on a podcast how, early in her career, a photographer tried to pressure her into undressing for photos.
"I was very young and had gone with my brother. The photographer asked him to sit outside, took me inside, handed me lingerie, and said, 'I want to see your body,'" she recalled.
How she got out of the situation
Aishwarya admitted she was almost convinced at the time because she didn't fully understand what was happening.
Trusting her instincts, she got out of the situation by saying she needed her brother's permission.
She never told him about it but still wonders how many other girls faced similar exploitation.
She also recalled a director's public scolding
She also talked about being publicly scolded by a director for being late—even after dealing with mistreatment.
"Don't embarrass people in such a way, even if they have made a mistake," Aishwarya said.
Despite these tough moments, she's continued to build a successful career in Tamil cinema.