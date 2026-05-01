D4vd case: Was teenage victim Celeste Rivas-Hernandez pregnant?

The case against singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke , has taken a new turn with the release of an updated death certificate for Celeste Rivas-Hernandez. The certificate states that it is "unclear" whether Rivas-Hernandez (14) was pregnant before her death. This revelation comes after prosecutors alleged that Burke and Rivas-Hernandez exchanged texts about sex, pregnancy, and abortion. If prosecutors can prove Rivas-Hernandez was pregnant, Burke is likely to face additional charges.

Legal proceedings Burke has pleaded not guilty Burke is charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual acts, lewd and lascivious sexual acts with an individual under 14 years old, and mutilating human remains. He pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. A preliminary hearing has been set for later this month to determine whether the 21-year-old should go to trial. Prosecution has alleged that Burke murdered and dismembered the teen when she threatened to expose their relationship and ruin his career.

Family's response 'There are no words to express...' The attorney for Rivas-Hernandez's family released a statement on Thursday. They said, "Last night I had the heartbreaking responsibility of informing the Rivas Hernandez family of the horrifying allegations submitted in court [Wednesday] that David Anthony Burke allegedly stabbed Celeste, 'stood by while she bled' to death." "There are no words to express the indescribable pain the family is experiencing right now."

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Horrific actions Burke ordered chainsaws, body bags, inflatable pool Burke allegedly drove to a location in Santa Barbara County several times after Rivas-Hernandez's death, including on the night she was murdered. A Caltrans worker later found the teen's passport card discarded in that area in January 2026. Burke also reportedly ordered two chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool on Amazon using a fake name.

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Evidence Burke had a lot of child pornography on his devices A "significant amount" of child pornography was discovered on a phone belonging to Burke. Prosecutors said more than 40TB of evidence was found on computers, tablets, and iCloud. This volume could slow the progress of the case. The teen's autopsy report revealed she died from "multiple penetrating injuries." Certain drugs were also found in her system.

Relationship details Burke and Rivas-Hernandez's relationship timeline Burke and Rivas-Hernandez reportedly met in January 2022 when she was only 11. They allegedly began a sexual relationship in November 2023 when she was 13, and Burke was 18. Rivas-Hernandez was reported missing from her family's home in Lake Elsinore in February 2024. After this, police tracked Burke, who informed them that he didn't know Rivas-Hernandez was a minor or that she was missing. The teen returned to her house after a couple of days.

Phone purchase Burke paid a student to give Rivas-Hernandez a phone Despite being told by deputies that Rivas-Hernandez was 13, Burke allegedly continued to pursue her. After she returned home and her parents took away her phone, he reportedly paid a junior high school student in her class $1,000 to give her a cellphone so they could keep talking. They spent a lot of time together in 2024, including weekends at his Hollywood Hills home and trips to Las Vegas and London.

Murder details Burke allegedly watched her bleed to death Prosecutors say the duo broke up in November 2024 but continued to have a sexual relationship. Burke allegedly invited Rivas-Hernandez to his house after an argument on April 22, 2025, when she threatened to disclose their relationship. He reportedly sent an Uber to pick her up from her home on April 23 night. Prosecutors claim he stabbed her multiple times and watched her bleed to death, but did not call 911 or take her to the hospital.