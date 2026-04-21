Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to 14-year-old girl's murder

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter D4vd , whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and continuous sexual abuse charges. The charges are related to the dismembered killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez last year. Burke made his plea during a brief appearance at a downtown Los Angeles criminal court on Monday. He is currently behind bars without bail and is scheduled for another court appearance on Thursday.

Legal proceedings Burke's defense attorney requests an expedited preliminary evidentiary hearing Burke's defense attorney, Blair Berk, has requested an expedited preliminary evidentiary hearing. She said, per Deadline, "We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez." "We would like to have the evidence come into the light of day, at the earliest opportunity," she added. The request was made amid concerns over a lack of discovery received by the defense so far.

Prosecution response Prosecution responds to defense attorney's request In response to Berk's request, Deputy DA Beth Silverman said the prosecution would be "very happy to put on the evidence we've collected against Burke." She also noted that the evidence collected so far was "voluminous." The DA's office had earlier held a detailed press conference on the case. Hernandez's parents were present in court during the arraignment proceedings.

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Potential consequences If found guilty, Burke could face death penalty Los Angeles County DA Nathan Hochman has said that if found guilty by a jury, D4vd (21) could face the death penalty due to "special circumstances" that allow for the rare punishment in California. These special circumstances include "lying in wait, murder for financial gain and killing a witness in a criminal investigation." The witness in question was Hernandez, who allegedly fell victim to sex crimes committed by Burke.

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