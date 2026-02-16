Was Kurt Cobain murdered? New report challenges suicide claim
A new peer-reviewed report by forensic specialist Brian Burnett and independent researcher Michelle Wilkins claims Kurt Cobain's 1994 death wasn't suicide, but homicide.
Their findings, published February 11, 2026, challenge what most people have believed for decades.
While the county medical examiner says it is open to revisiting its conclusions if new evidence comes to light, the Seattle Police Department says it declined to reopen the case and continues to regard Cobain's death as a suicide.
Findings of the experts
The autopsy showed signs of a major heroin overdose—high levels consistent with an overdose—plus brain and organ damage from lack of oxygen.
But the experts argue these don't fit with a self-inflicted shotgun wound.
At the scene, there were odd details too: his left hand was unusually clean while gripping the shotgun barrel (but no blood spatter), a shell casing on top of his clothes instead of where it should've landed, and drug items placed nearby like props.
More about Cobain and Nirvana
Born in 1967 in Washington state, Cobain led Nirvana—the band that made grunge music huge with their album Nevermind and the anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit."
His lyrics often touched on depression and addiction.
He married Courtney Love in 1992; their daughter Frances Bean was born that same year.