Washington's Kennedy Center ceiling collapse spotlights President Trump renovation controversy
Part of the Kennedy Center's Grand Foyer ceiling in Washington crashed down following this week's storms, but luckily no one was hurt.
The collapse has put a spotlight on the center's long-overdue repairs and reignited debates over President Trump's controversial involvement in its renovation plans.
For now, the main building is closed and the Grand Foyer will stay off-limits through the weekend.
Kennedy Center blames deferred maintenance
The Kennedy Center says "decades of deferred maintenance" are behind the collapse, with photos showing a prominent hole in the ceiling and debris scattered across the foyer's historic red carpeting.
This urgent need for restoration comes as the board voted to add the inscription "Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump" to the side of the building (despite a judge's order to remove his name) and legal fights continue over plans to temporarily close the venue for renovations and add President Donald Trump's name to the building's exterior.