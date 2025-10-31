5 must-watch dramas that prove Maggie Smith's timeless brilliance

Dame Maggie Smith is one of the most versatile actors of our time. From period dramas to contemporary classics, she has done it all. Her performances have always been a blend of grace and intensity, making her a favorite of audiences and critics alike. Here are five classic dramas that highlight her extraordinary talent and make you appreciate her even more.

#1 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' In this 1969 film, Smith plays the titular role of Miss Jean Brodie, a teacher in a conservative Edinburgh school. Her performance is both charismatic and controversial as she influences her students with her unconventional methods. The role earned Smith an Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as a leading actor of her time.

#2 'A Room With A View' In this 1985 adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel, A Room with a View, Smith plays the role of Charlotte Bartlett. Set in early 20th-century Italy and England, the film explores themes of love and societal expectations. Smith's portrayal adds depth to the character's struggles between duty and desire. The film was well-received, showcasing Smith's ability to bring complexity to supporting roles.

#3 'The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne' In this 1987 drama, Smith plays Judith Hearne, an aging woman battling loneliness and despair in post-war Ireland. Her performance is hauntingly poignant as she navigates through moments of hope and heartbreak. This role earned Smith critical acclaim, including a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress.

#4 'The Last September' Set during the Irish War of Independence in the 1920s in Ireland, this film features Smith as Lady Myra Farnsworth. The story revolves around political tensions within a family estate. Smith's nuanced portrayal captures both strength and vulnerability amidst changing times, a testament to her range as an actor.