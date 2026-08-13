Watching 'Awarapan 2' tomorrow? Revisit the original's story

Shivam is introduced as a hardened gangster who works as the dependable right-hand man of crime boss Bharat Malik.

His ruthless and cruel ways meet resistance after falling in love with Aaliyah (Shriya Saran). However, her tragic demise sends Shivam down a spiral.

Later, Shivam is tasked with keeping an eye on Reema, a Pakistani woman who has been trafficked by Bharat. After finding out Reema loves somebody else, Shivam decides to help her and sacrifices himself in the process.