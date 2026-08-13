Watching 'Awarapan 2' tomorrow? Revisit the original's story
What's the story
The sequel to the cult classic Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 14, 2026. The original film, released in 2007, starred Emraan Hashmi as a hitman named Shivam Pandit. The new installment will continue his story and is expected to be a mix of action, drama, and suspense, with new characters added to the narrative.
Recap
Here's what happened in 'Awarapan'
Shivam is introduced as a hardened gangster who works as the dependable right-hand man of crime boss Bharat Malik.
His ruthless and cruel ways meet resistance after falling in love with Aaliyah (Shriya Saran). However, her tragic demise sends Shivam down a spiral.
Later, Shivam is tasked with keeping an eye on Reema, a Pakistani woman who has been trafficked by Bharat. After finding out Reema loves somebody else, Shivam decides to help her and sacrifices himself in the process.
Plot and cast
Meet the cast of 'Awarapan 2'
The plot of Awarapan 2 has been kept under wraps, but it will continue the journey of Shivam with Hashmi reprising his role. He has been saved by monks after the end of the first movie, as per the trailer.
The new film also stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep.
The supporting cast includes Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth, Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar, and Puran Gabbi as Zorawar.
Production insights
Runtime, music, and crew details
Awarapan 2 has a reported runtime of 140 minutes. The film's music is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Jeet Gannguli, Akhil Sachdeva, and Wasif Ahmad. It promises to offer a mix of emotional songs and contemporary tracks that suit the action-thriller genre.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui under the Vishesh Films banner, the film was originally scheduled for an April 3 release but was later pushed to August.