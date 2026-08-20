How to watch the 'Insidious' franchise in order

Set in 2007, Insidious: Chapter 3 is a prequel set before the haunting of the Lambert family. It follows Elise as she reluctantly agrees to help a teenage girl named Quinn who has been haunted by a supernatural entity.

The film concludes as Elise senses a demon watching her from the shadows.

Set in 2010, Insidious: The Last Key (2018) returns to Elise's story as she confronts her past in her childhood home.