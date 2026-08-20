How to watch the 'Insidious' franchise in order
What's the story
The Insidious franchise, created by James Wan, has been a staple of modern horror for over 15 years. The series follows Elise Rainier's (Lin Shaye) first encounters with the supernatural and the horrifying experiences of Josh (Patrick Wilson), Renai (Rose Byrne), and Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins). As we await the next installment, Insidious: Out of the Further, let's take a look at how to watch all films in chronological order.
1st and 2nd films
'Insidious: Chapter 3' (2015), 'Insidious: The Last Key' (2018)
Set in 2007, Insidious: Chapter 3 is a prequel set before the haunting of the Lambert family. It follows Elise as she reluctantly agrees to help a teenage girl named Quinn who has been haunted by a supernatural entity.
The film concludes as Elise senses a demon watching her from the shadows.
Set in 2010, Insidious: The Last Key (2018) returns to Elise's story as she confronts her past in her childhood home.
3rd and 4th films
'Insidious' (2010) and 'Insidious: Chapter 2' (2013)
The original Insidious (2010) and its sequel, Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), are the next two films in chronological order.
The first film introduces us to the Lambert family as they move into a new home. However, their son Dalton inexplicably falls into a coma, leading to a series of supernatural events. Elise comes to investigate and gets tragically killed.
In the sequel, Elise's soul guides Josh's lost soul inside the Further as they decipher a supernatural attack young Josh faced.
5th film
'Insidious: The Red Door' (2023)
The fifth and most recent installment, Insidious: The Red Door (2023), takes place 10 years after the events of Insidious Chapter 2. It follows a now-adult Dalton as he battles his demons from the past while at university.
Meanwhile, his father Josh also struggles with his own demons and memories of the Further.
This film marks Wilson's directorial debut in addition to starring as Josh Lambert.
6th film
'Insidious: Out of the Further' (2026)
Now, coming to the latest installment, Insidious: Out of the Further is set in the present day, in 2026.
Barriers separating spirits from the human world will collapse, leading to the Further bleeding into the real plane.
A new team of paranormal investigators must step up to defeat malevolent forces.
Written and directed by Jacob Chase, the film will hit theaters on Friday.