Waterhouse to attend Swift's wedding to Kelce, calls Swift supportive
Entertainment
Suki Waterhouse confirmed she'll be attending Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.
She shared her excitement, saying, "I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration It will be amazing."
Waterhouse also called Swift a supportive friend who lifts up others.
Waterhouse opened for Swift in London
Waterhouse opened for Swift at a 2024 Eras Tour concert in London and described her as a so inspiring for both resilience and creativity.
The two have been friends.