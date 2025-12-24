'Weapons' is coming to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on January 8

Who's in it and what's the buzz?

The cast is stacked: Julia Garner plays teacher Justine Gandy, Josh Brolin is dad Archer Graff, Alden Ehrenreich takes on officer Paul Morgan, with Austin Abrams and Cary Christopher rounding out the main roles.

Benedict Wong appears as the principal alongside Amy Madigan.

Director Cregger also produced and co-composed the score.

Horror legend Stephen King called Weapons "confidently told and very scary"—so you know it's worth a watch!