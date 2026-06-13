Weaver says Jackson exceeded expectations in 'Michael' biopic at event Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Jason Weaver, who played young MJ back in the day, is hyped about Jaafar Jackson's performance in the new Michael biopic.

At a recent event, Weaver said Jaafar "exceeded all of our expectations," adding that as Jermaine Jackson's son, he not only looks the part but brings real dedication and authenticity.