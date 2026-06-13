Weaver says Jackson exceeded expectations in 'Michael' biopic at event
Entertainment
Jason Weaver, who played young MJ back in the day, is hyped about Jaafar Jackson's performance in the new Michael biopic.
At a recent event, Weaver said Jaafar "exceeded all of our expectations," adding that as Jermaine Jackson's son, he not only looks the part but brings real dedication and authenticity.
Fuqua directs 'Michael' with family blessing
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and developed with the blessing of many Jackson family members, Michael covers the King of Pop's life and legacy.
The cast includes Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Mike Myers, and Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents.
Weaver also called his visit to the Jacksons's childhood home "surreal," seeing it as a tribute to their musical impact.