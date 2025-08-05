Next Article
'Wednesday' S02 teaser: Lady Gaga joins Jenna Ortega in Nevermore
Lady Gaga is officially headed to Nevermore Academy in Wednesday's second season, dropping August 6, 2025.
She'll play Rosaline Rotwood, a new teacher at the school.
The season also brings in Steve Buscemi as the principal and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday's grandmother—so expect some fresh faces alongside Jenna Ortega's iconic Wednesday Addams.
What's the story this time?
This time, Wednesday returns to Nevermore as a bit of a legend after last season's wild events.
The story picks up with her diving back into mysteries and secrets at the academy—so if you loved her detective side before, there's more in store.