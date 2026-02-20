'Wednesday' Season 3 filming underway; release date likely in 2027
Netflix has started filming Season 3 of Wednesday in Ireland, with production running under a working title.
The renewal was announced before Season 2 premiered.
When will it be out?
Filming began on February 16, 2026, and could continue through November if things run long.
With lots of post-production needed for those signature gothic vibes, the show isn't expected to hit Netflix until 2027—possibly summer, though spring 2027 has been mentioned as the earliest.
What to expect from the new season?
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, joined by Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia.
Expect more mysteries at Nevermore Academy and deeper dives into the Addams family secrets right where Season 2 left off.