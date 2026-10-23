Weeks after 2nd baby, Padukone joins Khan for 'King' song
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone is heading back to work just weeks after her second baby, joining Shah Rukh Khan for a big song in their new film, King.
The shoot starts October 26 in Mumbai and will run for about one week.
'King' Mumbai number choreographed by Merchant
The entire King cast is expected to be part of this number, with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.
Although the team first considered filming in South Africa, they're now going all out to create something spectacular right at home in Mumbai.
With extra effort going into the song and Deepika-SRK sharing the screen again, this sequence is set to be a major highlight of the film.