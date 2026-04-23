Weisberger's daughter carries Wintour bag 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada had its big premiere on April 20 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Author Lauren Weisberger was there and shared a sweet moment: her daughter brought along a Prada bag that Anna Wintour herself had given her, making the night feel even more connected to the fashion world behind her book.