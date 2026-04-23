Weisberger's daughter carries Wintour bag 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada had its big premiere on April 20 at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Author Lauren Weisberger was there and shared a sweet moment: her daughter brought along a Prada bag that Anna Wintour herself had given her, making the night feel even more connected to the fashion world behind her book.
Wintour and daughter-in-law reprise Prada looks
The event was all about mixing classic and modern style: Anna Wintour wore a striped Prada dress from 2016, and her daughter-in-law rocked a gown that Wintour first debuted in 2019.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026.