Weiss appoints Bilton as '60 Minutes' executive producer amid skepticism
Bari Weiss just named Nick Bilton as the new executive producer of 60 Minutes, but not everyone's thrilled.
Many on the team are skeptical since Bilton doesn't have a background in TV news management: he comes from tech journalism and documentaries.
Things got tense fast, with veteran correspondent Scott Pelley openly questioning if Bilton's really the right fit and calling out CBS leadership for risking the show's legacy.
Bilton faces staff test before September
For decades, 60 Minutes has been all about tough reporting and high standards.
Now, staff are split: some like Bilton's digital skills and fresh perspective, while others worry he won't handle the pressure of such a legendary show.
With a new season launching in September, Bilton faces a big challenge: winning over his team and keeping 60 Minutes at the top of its game.