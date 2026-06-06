Weiss appoints Bilton as '60 Minutes' executive producer amid skepticism Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

Bari Weiss just named Nick Bilton as the new executive producer of 60 Minutes, but not everyone's thrilled.

Many on the team are skeptical since Bilton doesn't have a background in TV news management: he comes from tech journalism and documentaries.

Things got tense fast, with veteran correspondent Scott Pelley openly questioning if Bilton's really the right fit and calling out CBS leadership for risking the show's legacy.