Welch reveals 1st daughter Steelie Renz after nearly 8 months
Entertainment
TikTok star Tre Welch just introduced his first daughter, Steelie Renz, after keeping her arrival private for nearly eight months to enjoy some family time.
The 33-year-old, who already has two sons, Kam and Noah, shared that this is a special moment for him as a dad.
Welch says sons adjusting, family excited
Welch says his sons are getting used to having a little sister: Kam was excited, while Noah thought she was a boy at first because of her newborn looks.
Tre's mom Lorenda and her best friend Shelly can't wait to include "Renzie" in their "Bestie squad," planning matching outfits and outings.
Welch calls this whole experience "a dream come true," made possible by healthy co-parenting.