Welch reveals 1st daughter Steelie Renz after nearly 8 months

Welch says sons adjusting, family excited

Welch says his sons are getting used to having a little sister: Kam was excited, while Noah thought she was a boy at first because of her newborn looks.

Tre's mom Lorenda and her best friend Shelly can't wait to include "Renzie" in their "Bestie squad," planning matching outfits and outings.

Welch calls this whole experience "a dream come true," made possible by healthy co-parenting.