'Welcome to Jungle' collects over ₹57cr globally in 2 days
What's the story
The ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, has received a positive response from audiences. The third installment of the popular Welcome franchise has successfully drawn fans to theaters. The film's box office performance is impressive, with a global collection of over ₹57cr after two days.
Box office growth
Day 2 collections and total gross
As per Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle earned ₹20cr across 10,396 shows on its first Saturday, marking a 31.1% increase over the Friday collections. With this, the total India net collection now stands at ₹39cr, and the total India gross has climbed to ₹46.8cr. The film also collected an additional ₹6cr overseas on day two, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹10.7cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹57.5cr.
Audience feedback
Film's plot and cast details
Early audience reactions on social media have been largely positive. However, some viewers noted that the comedy borrows heavily from character references and gags from previous films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, and Deewane Huye Paagal. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and Arshad Warsi, among others.