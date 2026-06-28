'Welcome to Jungle' collects over ₹57cr globally in 2 days

Box office growth

Day 2 collections and total gross

As per Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle earned ₹20cr across 10,396 shows on its first Saturday, marking a 31.1% increase over the Friday collections. With this, the total India net collection now stands at ₹39cr, and the total India gross has climbed to ₹46.8cr. The film also collected an additional ₹6cr overseas on day two, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹10.7cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹57.5cr.