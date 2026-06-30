'Welcome to the Jungle' crosses ₹100cr in 4 days
Entertainment
Welcome to the Jungle, the latest comedy in the Welcome series, has smashed past ₹100 crore at the box office only four days after its June 26 release.
With stars like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, this sequel is drawing crowds back to theaters, something rare for sequels lately.
Tandon: Kumar led games and pranks
Raveena Tandon shared that the film's over-the-top humor is meant to be enjoyed for its silliness rather than realism.
She described a playful set atmosphere with Akshay Kumar leading pranks and games: Raveena recalled that during breaks they would play games and charades, calling it a fun picnic.
Tandon also credits comedy for making people excited about going to movies again.