'Welcome to the Jungle' crosses ₹100cr in 4 days

Tandon: Kumar led games and pranks

Raveena Tandon shared that the film's over-the-top humor is meant to be enjoyed for its silliness rather than realism.

She described a playful set atmosphere with Akshay Kumar leading pranks and games: Raveena recalled that during breaks they would play games and charades, calling it a fun picnic.

Tandon also credits comedy for making people excited about going to movies again.