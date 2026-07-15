'Welcome to the Jungle' Day-19: Akshay-starrer is slow but steady 

The film had a solid opening week, raking in ₹63.75 crore net on its first day. By the end of Week 1, it had crossed the ₹90 crore mark, with an opening Sunday alone contributing to a single-day high of ₹24.75 crore.

The worldwide gross also surpassed the ₹90 crore mark during this period, with Week 1 ending at ₹93.45 crore internationally.