'Welcome to the Jungle' Day-19: Akshay-starrer is slow but steady
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office performance on its third Tuesday. The film earned a net of ₹0.75 crore in India on Day 19, taking its total India net collection to ₹130.85 crore and domestic gross to ₹155.48 crore. Despite this slowdown, the movie's overall performance remains steady with worldwide collections nearing the ₹190 crore mark.
Global collections
Overseas gross stands at ₹33 crore
The film's overseas market also played a significant role in its overall performance.
On Day 19, it earned ₹0.25 crore gross overseas, taking its total gross to ₹33.1 crore.
This brought the worldwide gross collection of Welcome to the Jungle to ₹188.58 crore when combined with domestic earnings from India and other international markets, per Sacnilk reports.
Opening success
'Welcome to the Jungle': Decoding opening weekend, Week 1 collections
The film had a solid opening week, raking in ₹63.75 crore net on its first day. By the end of Week 1, it had crossed the ₹90 crore mark, with an opening Sunday alone contributing to a single-day high of ₹24.75 crore.
The worldwide gross also surpassed the ₹90 crore mark during this period, with Week 1 ending at ₹93.45 crore internationally.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The film follows Rajeev, played by Kumar, an actor attempting to revive his career after a series of unsuccessful films.
His life takes an unexpected turn when a village mistakes his film crew for real soldiers sent to protect them from a notorious criminal named Zataara (Jackie Shroff).
The confusion leads to several comedic situations throughout the movie.