'Welcome to the Jungle' sees drop; India net crosses ₹130cr
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on its third Monday (Day 18). After posting improved numbers over the weekend, the film saw an expected slowdown during weekdays. Despite this decline, it continues to maintain a respectable run and is inching closer to the ₹190 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Collection details
'Welcome to the Jungle' minted ₹55 lakh on Monday
The film's collection took a massive hit on its 18th day, with a 71.1% drop from the previous day.
It earned ₹55 lakh net in India on Monday, down from ₹1.9 crore net on Sunday, reported Sacnilk.
This takes the total India net collection of Welcome to the Jungle to ₹130.1 crore and the India gross collection to ₹154.63 crore.
Occupancy trends
Looking at the film in numbers
Despite the drop in collections, Welcome to the Jungle has maintained a steady overall Hindi occupancy rate of 8.22%.
The morning shows saw an occupancy of 3.92%, which improved to 9.62% during the afternoon and touched 8.31% for evening shows, reflecting typical weekday trends post a stronger weekend.
Film synopsis
Here's everything about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The film follows Rajeev (Kumar), an actor struggling to revive his career after a string of flops.
His luck seems to change when he signs an unusual project, but things go awry when a village mistakes the film crew for a military unit.
The confusion leads to a series of comic misunderstandings that drive much of the film's humor.
The Ahmed Khan directorial stars over 30 known actors in pivotal roles.