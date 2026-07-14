'Welcome to the Jungle' sees drop; India net crosses ₹130cr

The film's collection took a massive hit on its 18th day, with a 71.1% drop from the previous day.

It earned ₹55 lakh net in India on Monday, down from ₹1.9 crore net on Sunday, reported Sacnilk.

This takes the total India net collection of Welcome to the Jungle to ₹130.1 crore and the India gross collection to ₹154.63 crore.