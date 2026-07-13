'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection

Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' continues strong; total reaches ₹190cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:26 am Jul 13, 202610:26 am

What's the story

The action-comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has entered its third week in theaters. Despite facing competition from new releases like Dhamaal 4, the film is still raking in steady collections. On Day 17 of its release, it narrowly missed crossing the ₹130cr domestic net mark by just ₹45 lakh. The movie features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.