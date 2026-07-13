Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' continues strong; total reaches ₹190cr
What's the story
The action-comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has entered its third week in theaters. Despite facing competition from new releases like Dhamaal 4, the film is still raking in steady collections. On Day 17 of its release, it narrowly missed crossing the ₹130cr domestic net mark by just ₹45 lakh. The movie features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Box office journey
A look at film's collection so far
The film had a strong start, crossing the ₹50cr mark on its opening day with a net collection of ₹63.75cr. It surpassed the ₹90cr mark by the end of Week 1, with Sunday alone contributing a peak single-day high of ₹24.75cr. By Day 10, it had also crossed the ₹100cr domestic net and worldwide gross marks, standing at ₹166.75cr globally.
Weekend boost
Day 17 collection: Domestic, international, and worldwide gross total
The film saw a significant jump in earnings on Day 17 (July 12), recording a net collection of ₹1.9cr across 2,273 screens. This weekend spike pushes its total domestic box office performance to ₹129.55cr net (grossing ₹153.98cr) within India. Internationally, it added ₹0.4cr on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to ₹32.6cr and worldwide gross to an impressive ₹186.58cr!