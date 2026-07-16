'Welcome to the Jungle' dips; yet to cross ₹190cr globally

Despite the recent dip in earnings, Welcome to the Jungle's total India gross collections have reached an impressive ₹156.07 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹131.35 crore so far.

The film has also made a mark internationally, raking in ₹0.15 crore on Day 20 alone from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹33.25 crore thus far and taking the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹189.32 crore.