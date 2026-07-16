'Welcome to the Jungle' dips; yet to cross ₹190cr globally
What's the story
The Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) saw a significant drop in its box office performance on Day 20. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Raveena Tandon among others, earned a net collection of just ₹0.5 crore across 1,908 shows on Wednesday (July 16). This marks a decline of over 33.3% from the previous day's earnings of ₹0.75 crore.
Box office performance
'Welcome to the Jungle': A look at total collections
Despite the recent dip in earnings, Welcome to the Jungle's total India gross collections have reached an impressive ₹156.07 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹131.35 crore so far.
The film has also made a mark internationally, raking in ₹0.15 crore on Day 20 alone from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹33.25 crore thus far and taking the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹189.32 crore.
Occupancy trends
Overall occupancy rate of film on Day 20
The occupancy rates for Welcome to the Jungle have varied throughout its run.
On Day 20, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 9.19%. The highest occupancy was observed during the night shows at 14%, while morning shows had a lower occupancy rate of just under 4%.
In major regions like the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai, the film's occupancy ranged between 8% and 10%.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is a comedy film that runs for two hours and 45 minutes.
The movie features an ensemble cast including Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Jackie Shroff, and Paresh Rawal, among others.
The music for the film has been composed by Meet Bros.